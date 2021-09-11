Gophers squeak by Miami (Oh.) 31-26 for first win of season

It wasn't easy on Saturday.

Minnesota went into the locker room at halftime with a 21-3 advantage over Miami (Oh.).

The Redhawks came out in the second half and posed a serious threat to the Gophers after quarterback Brett Gabbert connected with Jack Sorenson on a 23-yard score.

That closed the Gophers lead to 21-20 with 12:32 remaining in the fourth quarter.

A Mar'Keise Irving 41-yard return on the ensuing kickoff set Minnesota up with excellent field position at their own 47-yard line.

The offense, in particular running back Trey Potts, took advantage of the situation. Potts had five carries for 53 yards on that crucial drive that was capped off by a 21-yard touchdown run.

That gave the Gophers some breathing room at 28-20.

A Tyler Nubin interception led to a Matthew Trickett 50-yard field goal to increase Minnesota's lead to 31-20 with 6:15 remaining.

The Redhawks responded with a 33-yard touchdown reception from Brett Gabbert to Mac Hippenhammer to pull within 31-26 at the 3:43 mark.

However, Miami (Oh.) opted not to try an onside kick and Trey Potts was able to convert two first downs on the Gophers' ensuing drive to secure Minnesota's first win of the season.