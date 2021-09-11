Gophers squeak by Miami (Oh.) 31-26 for first win of season
It wasn't easy on Saturday.
Minnesota went into the locker room at halftime with a 21-3 advantage over Miami (Oh.).
The Redhawks came out in the second half and posed a serious threat to the Gophers after quarterback Brett Gabbert connected with Jack Sorenson on a 23-yard score.
That closed the Gophers lead to 21-20 with 12:32 remaining in the fourth quarter.
A Mar'Keise Irving 41-yard return on the ensuing kickoff set Minnesota up with excellent field position at their own 47-yard line.
The offense, in particular running back Trey Potts, took advantage of the situation. Potts had five carries for 53 yards on that crucial drive that was capped off by a 21-yard touchdown run.
That gave the Gophers some breathing room at 28-20.
A Tyler Nubin interception led to a Matthew Trickett 50-yard field goal to increase Minnesota's lead to 31-20 with 6:15 remaining.
The Redhawks responded with a 33-yard touchdown reception from Brett Gabbert to Mac Hippenhammer to pull within 31-26 at the 3:43 mark.
However, Miami (Oh.) opted not to try an onside kick and Trey Potts was able to convert two first downs on the Gophers' ensuing drive to secure Minnesota's first win of the season.
Postgame notes/thoughts:
- Trey Potts was ready for the spotlight with Mohamed Ibrahim out for the season. Potts carried the offensive load for Minnesota, tallying 178 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries - averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
- Tanner Morgan finished 8-of-17 passing for 112 yards and two touchdowns. All of those completions and yards came in the first half. Minnesota got zero yards from the passing game in the second half. Head coach P.J. Fleck said that had to do with adjusting their game plan after three drops in the third quarter killed their offensive drives. Valid point, but regardless, if you don't have enough confidence in your skill players to make plays against a secondary from the MAC - that's a little concerning.
- Miami (Oh.) quarterback Brett Gabbert was 14-of-28 for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Gabbert missed the season-opener last week against Cincinnati and the Redhawks are a different team when he's under center. Fleck was quick to give him a lot of credit in the postgame press conference, noting that while they got a pass-rush against them, Gabbert got rid of the ball quickly on his throws and were able to capitalize on opportunities.
- Mar'Keise Irving 41-yard kickoff return early in the fourth quarter provided a big momentum swing for the Gophers to eventually pull away in the closing minutes. Fleck was impressed with Irving's efforts today and hinted that he'll likely start getting some carries at the running spot moving forward.
- Defensively, two Miami (Oh.) turnovers led to ten Minnesota points and the Gophers needed every single one of them. Justus Harris recovered a Gabbert fumble on a quarterback sneak that led to the Gophers' first touchdown of the game. However, Tyler Nubin's interception and 18-yard return with 8:21 remaining in the game proved to be the biggest. That led to a Matthew Trickett 50-yard field goal and extended Minnesota's lead to 31-20 with 6:15 remaining.
- Dylan Wright was dinged up in the second half and didn't return to the game. In the postgame presser, Fleck said he was hopeful to have him back for next week's game against Colorado.
- For the second-straight game, Minnesota was without wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who was warming up with the wide receivers before today's game.
- Michael Dixon got the start at safety today in place of Jordan Howden, who was injured against Ohio State.
