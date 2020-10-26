GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Though things didn't go the way Minnesota wanted against Michigan on Saturday, there is still a chance to make things right on the recruiting trail. Ft. Lauderdale (FL) linebacker Jaydon Hood has been committed to the Wolverines since May, but that hasn't stopped coach PJ Fleck and the Gopher staff from pursuing him.

With one linebacker already committed in Devon Williams, it appears that there are still efforts being made to add Hood, who holds Minnesota in high regard.

Hood spoke with The Gopher Report to update the current state of his recruitment and revisit why he chose to head to Ann Arbor.

"It came down to Michigan, Miami, and Minnesota as my top three, but Michigan just had all the things I want," said Hood. "They have great player development, a good coaching staff, good player-coach relationships, good culture, all that fun stuff."