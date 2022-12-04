This season for the Gophers, Dixon played 413 snaps in 12 games recording 28 tackles including 1.5 tackles for a loss. He also had three pass deflections. For his career with the program, he totaled 45 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, and four pass deflections.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers Football program suffered its toughest transfer portal blow so far on Sunday as safety Michael Dixon announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. He is the sixth Gopher since the end of the season to leave the program.

The rising senior safety was set to potentially move into a starting role for the Gophers' next season at safety as Jordan Howden moves on after exhausting his eligibility. The departure of Dixon is a big one for the Gophers as, beyond the Georgia native, the Gophers' depth at the position is limited.

Current redshirt freshman Darius Green would be the Gophers' next man up by snap count. In seven games this season, Green recorded 74 snaps. Freshman Coleman Bryson played in four games himself with 52 total snaps. The Gophers also lost depth at the position once this week as former four-star recruit Steven Ortiz Jr announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

The Gophers also did receive good news earlier this week at the safety position when All-Big Ten selection Tyler Nubin announced his intentions to return for the 2023 season.