Gophers to be without guard Tyler Cochran following foot surgery

Gophers head coach Ben Johnson announced the injury update on Tuesday during his last media availability prior to the Gophers beginning their season next month. The program hopes to have Cochran return at some point in December.

Cochran was a late transfer portal addition to the Gophers roster this offseason after originally committing to continue his playing career at Oregon State. The sixth-year senior spent the last two seasons at Toledo where he was a second-team All-MAC selection and MAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year last fall, after averaging 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Cochran for his career has played in 115 games across three different stops at Northern Illinois, Ball State, and Toledo. He has made 68 starts and has averaged 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He has also averaged 1.6 steals for his career and has finished each of the last four seasons, with a steals per game average of 1.6 or higher.

With the Gophers now missing the sixth-year shooting guard, they'll look towards the likes of Mike Mitchell, Femi Odukale, and Brennan Rigsby to lead the Gophers on the wings.