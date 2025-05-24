Georgia S Tristen Hill Adds Minnesota Official Visit to Schedule

Peachtree Ridge (GA) safety Tristen Hill has scheduled an officiail visit to Minnesota. The 5-fot-11, 19-pound prospect from Suwannee, Georgia will be making the trip to the Twin Cities next weekend, he announced on X, on Friday.

Hill picked up an offer from the Gophers earlier this month. He also holds offers from Delaware, FIU, Jacksonville State, and Miami (OH) among several FCS offers as well.