Georgia S Tristen Hill Adds Minnesota Official Visit to Schedule

Peachtree Ridge (GA) safety Tristen Hill has scheduled an officiail visit to Minnesota. The 5-fot-11, 19-pound prospect from Suwannee, Georgia will be making the trip to the Twin Cities next weekend, he announced on X, on Friday.
Hill picked up an offer from the Gophers earlier this month. He also holds offers from Delaware, FIU, Jacksonville State, and Miami (OH) among several FCS offers as well.
It is one of three official visits that Hill ha schedueld in his recruitment as he'll also make trips to Louisville on June 6, NC State on June 13, and Duke on June 20. Hill is currently sltated to be one of three safeties on campus next weekend for the Gophers joining Iowa standout Jayden McGregory and Nebaska talent Darion Jones.
The Gophers also have a pair of safeties scheduled to be on campus the June 13 weekend in Jordan Lampkins (Bolingbrook - IL) and Messiah Tilson (Guilford - IL).
