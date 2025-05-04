Recruiting: Updated list of Minnesota football official visitors

Later this month, the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program will be hosting 2026 prospects on campus for official visits. As of May 4, Minnesota is set to host nearly 40 official visitors on campus for official visits between May 30 and June 13, official visit weekends.
Notably, we have not included California wide receiver Luc Weaver, who recently committed to USC.
May 30
MINNESOTA COMMITMENTS
- QB Owen Lansu (Downers Grove North - IL)
- WR Hayden Moore (Newberry - FL)
- WR Rico Blassingame (Tolleson - AZ)
- WR Kai Meza (Corner Canyon - UT)
- OT Andrew Trout (Rocori - MN)
- DE Howie Johnson (Forest Lake - MN)
- LB Hudson Dunn (Liberty - AZ)
- CB Justin Hopkins (Ensworth - TN)
NON-MINNESOTA COMMITS
- TE Mason Bonner (Mullen - CO)
- TE Preston Fryzel (Central Catholic - OH)
- OT Mataalii Benjamin (Lehi - UT)
- OT Aaron Thomas (Mountain Pointe - AZ)
- OT Daniel McMorris (Norman North - OK)
- DE Anthony Charles (South Fayette - PA)
- DE Aden Reeder (St. Xavier - OH)
- DE Sarrel Howard (Inglewood - CA)
- DT Freddie Wilson (Spruce Creek - FL)
- LB Angel Luciano (Steelton-Highspire - PA)
- LB Pierce Petersohn (Triton - MN)
- S Jayden McGregory (Valley - IA)
- S Darion Jones (Omaha North - NE)
- CB Dre Pollard (Ed W Clark - NV)
June 13
MINNESOTA COMMITMENTS
- OT Gavin Meier (Parker - WI)
- RB Ezekiel Bates (Malvern Prep - PA)
NON-MINNESOTA COMMITMENTS
- RB Ryan Estrada (El Dorado - TX)
- TE Jack Sievers (Archbishop Murphy - WA)
- TE Gabe Weaver (Mary Institute & St. Louis Country Day - MO)
- OT Lucas Tielsech (Copley - OH)
- LB Braylon Hodge (Cherry Creek - CO)
- LB Julian Manson (West Senior - IA)
- CB Xavier Jackson (Bergen Catholic - NJ)
- S Gabe Davis-Ray (Columbus Academy - OH)
- S Jordan Lampkins (Bolingbrook - IL)
- S Jamarcus Jones (Harvest Preparatory School - OH)
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation