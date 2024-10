One of the country's top offensive linemen has announced his plans on attending Minnesota's primetime matchup against USC on Saturday.

Brandon Valley (SD) offensive guard Hudson Parliament, the No. 246 player in the Rivals250 rankings has announced his attendance. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound lineman holds 14 offers in his recruitment thus far including one from the Gophers.

Other programs that have offered the South Dakota native include Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Texas Tech.