Gophers preparing to face dangerous Maryland passing attack

Gophers preparing to face dangerous Maryland passing attack

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck discussed Maryland's dangerous passing attack on Monday.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Everything P.J Fleck said on Monday - Maryland week

Everything P.J Fleck said on Monday - Maryland week

Everything that P.J. Fleck said during his weekly press conference on Monday.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota's week 10 matchup vs Illinois flexed to six day window

Minnesota's week 10 matchup vs Illinois flexed to six day window

The Minnesota's week 10 matchup against currently top-25 ranked Illinois has been flexed to a six-day window.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota Opponent First Look: Maryland Terrapins

Minnesota Opponent First Look: Maryland Terrapins

Gophers Nation offers a first look at Minnesota's week nine opponent, the Maryland Terrapins.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota opens a small favorite over Maryland, line quickly grows

Minnesota opens a small favorite over Maryland, line quickly grows

The Minnesota Golden Gophers opened as a 1.5-point favorite over the Maryland Terrapins but the line has quickly grown.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Published Oct 24, 2024
Gophers to welcome one of the Midwest's top OL to campus this weekend
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
One of the top offensive linemen in the Midwest will be visiting Minnesota this weekend as the Golden Gophers host the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon.

