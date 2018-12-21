Gophers too strong for Aggies
There was not too much mystery going into Friday night’s matchup between Minnesota and North Carolina A&T. The Aggies brought a small backline to town that had given up inside points and rebounds a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news