Gophers week seven matchup against UCLA receives kickoff details

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' week seven matchup against the UCLA Bruins has received its kickoff time and television assignment.

The Gophers and Bruins will kickoff at 8:00 p.m. CT (9:00 ET, 6:00 P.T.) in Los Angeles at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium.

The Gophers (2-3) on the season will first, however, have their focus on UCLA's crosstown rival, the USC Trojans who come to Minneapolis and Huntington Bank Stadium this Saturday for a primetime matchup.

The Bruins (1-3) are coming off their third-straight loss, all by double digits as they fell to the No. 8 Oregon Ducks this past weekend 34-13. They also dropped games to Indiana (42-13) and LSU (34-17). Prior to the matchup between the Gophers and Bruins, UCLA will travel to Happy Valley this weekend to take on No. 7 Penn State.

This will be the fourth time the two programs have met all-time, they have previously met in the 1962 Rose Bowl (21-3 Minnesota), 1977 (27-13 Minnesota), and 1978 (17-3 UCLA).

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoIEdBTUUgVElNRSBBTk5PVU5DRU1FTlQg8J+aqCA8YnI+PGJy Pk1pbm5lc290YSB0cmF2ZWxzIHRvIFVDTEEgYXQgODowMCBwLm0uIG9uIFNh dHVyZGF5LCBPY3QuIDEyIGF0IFJvc2UgQm93bCBTdGFkaXVtIG9uIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yaz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yazwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JUQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1JUQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1NraVVNYWg/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTa2lVTWFoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29waGVycz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvcGhlcnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby84MmxKeWVSZzg3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vODJsSnllUmc4 NzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaW5uZXNvdGEgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBHb3BoZXJG b290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Hb3BoZXJG b290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MDc5ODg1NDA1ODMwMzc2Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
