The Gophers and Bruins will kickoff at 8:00 p.m. CT (9:00 ET, 6:00 P.T.) in Los Angeles at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' week seven matchup against the UCLA Bruins has received its kickoff time and television assignment.

The Gophers (2-3) on the season will first, however, have their focus on UCLA's crosstown rival, the USC Trojans who come to Minneapolis and Huntington Bank Stadium this Saturday for a primetime matchup.

The Bruins (1-3) are coming off their third-straight loss, all by double digits as they fell to the No. 8 Oregon Ducks this past weekend 34-13. They also dropped games to Indiana (42-13) and LSU (34-17). Prior to the matchup between the Gophers and Bruins, UCLA will travel to Happy Valley this weekend to take on No. 7 Penn State.

This will be the fourth time the two programs have met all-time, they have previously met in the 1962 Rose Bowl (21-3 Minnesota), 1977 (27-13 Minnesota), and 1978 (17-3 UCLA).