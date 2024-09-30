Gophers week seven matchup against UCLA receives kickoff details
The Minnesota Golden Gophers' week seven matchup against the UCLA Bruins has received its kickoff time and television assignment.
The Gophers and Bruins will kickoff at 8:00 p.m. CT (9:00 ET, 6:00 P.T.) in Los Angeles at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium.
The Gophers (2-3) on the season will first, however, have their focus on UCLA's crosstown rival, the USC Trojans who come to Minneapolis and Huntington Bank Stadium this Saturday for a primetime matchup.
The Bruins (1-3) are coming off their third-straight loss, all by double digits as they fell to the No. 8 Oregon Ducks this past weekend 34-13. They also dropped games to Indiana (42-13) and LSU (34-17). Prior to the matchup between the Gophers and Bruins, UCLA will travel to Happy Valley this weekend to take on No. 7 Penn State.
This will be the fourth time the two programs have met all-time, they have previously met in the 1962 Rose Bowl (21-3 Minnesota), 1977 (27-13 Minnesota), and 1978 (17-3 UCLA).