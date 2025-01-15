Greg Eslinger Named to 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today that former Golden Gopher Greg Eslinger is a member of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class. Eslinger is the 20th Golden Gopher player to join the College Football Hall of Fame.

Eslinger exhibited exceptional intelligence and agility as he became one of the most decorated offensive linemen in college football history.

A two-time First Team All-American, including unanimous selection in 2005, Eslinger claimed the Outland Trophy as the most outstanding interior lineman in the country and the Rimington Trophy as the nation's best center during his senior season. Minnesota went 32-18, posting winning records in all four years of his college career. He led the Gophers to four consecutive bowl games for the first time in school history, notching a 3-1 record in postseason play and ranking No. 17 in the final Coaches Poll after the 2003 season with a victory against Oregon in the Sun Bowl.

Eslinger is one of just two Gophers to ever earn First Team All-Big Ten honors three times and started all 50 games of his college career. A two-year team captain, Eslinger anchored an offensive unit that twice led the Big Ten in rushing with 256.8 yards per game in 2004 and 273.1 yards per game in 2005. He opened the lanes for four consecutive 1,000-yard Gopher running backs, including Laurence Maroney who shared team Co-MVP honors with Eslinger in 2005 and led the Big Ten with 1,464 yards. He was also named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2005, the first Gopher to ever claim the honor.

During his tenure, the Gophers set multiple single-season offensive records, including rushing attempts (683), rushing yards (3,759), rushing yards per game (289.2), rushing touchdowns (46), total season yards (6,430), total yards per game (494.8), total season points (503), average points per game (38.7), season touchdowns (66) and first downs (326).

A two-time Second Team CSC Academic All-American and a three-time Academic All-Big Ten pick, Eslinger earned an NFF National Scholar-Athlete Award as a 2005 NFF William V. Campbell Trophy® Finalist, and he received the 2006 Big Ten Medal of Honor for his combined efforts on the field and in the classroom. He was inducted into the M Club Hall of Fame in 2016.

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL Draft, Eslinger played for the Broncos, Browns and Texans from 2006-08. After playing in the NFL, he entered the business world as an orthopedic sales consultant with DePuy Synthes Companies in Minnesota. He has coached youth football and hockey, and he has also volunteered with the Special Olympics and as a motivational speaker to elementary and junior high school students.

Eslinger is the first Gopher to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame since Bob Stein was added to the Hall in 2020.