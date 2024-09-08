PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Handing out position grades for Minnesota's win over Rhode Island

Sep 7, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jack Henderson (20) scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass against the Rhode Island Rams during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jack Henderson (20) scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass against the Rhode Island Rams during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

Minnesota picked up win No. 1 of the season on Saturday afternoon against the Rhode Island Rams with a dominant 48-0 win. The Gophers offense totaled over 400 yards of total offense while the defense allowed just 135 total yards and kept the Rams to just 18 yards on the ground.

But how did the Gophers indiviudal position groups peform on Saturday in the win? Gophers Nation hands out grades for each postiion group.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

Advertisement

QUARTERBACK: A+

This is the Max Brosmer that the Gophers thought they were getting coming into the season. He completed 24-of-30 passing attempts for 271 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It was one of the better passing performances we've seen in recent memory by a Gophers quarterback. For the next best performance, you'll have to go back to 2022 when Tanner Morgan completed 23-of-26 passing attempts for 268 yards and there touchdowns in a win over Michigan State. True freshman Drake Lindsey was also good in his brief time on the field completing 3-of-4 attempts for 35 yards and one touchdown.

RUNNING BACKS: B

It was not a great day for the Gophers rushing attack but there was promising results from Darius Taylor (14 carries, 64 yards, one touchdown) and Jaren Mangham (4 carries, 29 yards). Sieh Bangura had one carry for six yards as well. That being siad it was a tough day for both Marcus Major (7 carries, 12 yards, 1 TD) and Jordan Nubin (4 carries, 1 yard). Darius Taylor and Marcus Major were also involved in the passing attack with four receptions each for a total of 69 yards. It wasn't a stellar performance from the running backs but it was an overall solid day.

WIDE RECEIVERS: A

Giving an A+ here probably would've been easy but there has to be a slight penalty for three drops. Outside the three drops, it was a great day, six different receivers recorded receptions including four each by Elijah Spencer and Daniel Jackson. Getting Le'Meke Brockington and Cristian Driver involved could pay dividends as the season progresses. Also a good sign for Tyler WIlliams to get on the board with one reception for eight yards and a touchdown, even if it was in garbage time.

TIGHT ENDS: B

It was a good day for the tight ends including being involved in the passing game with a combined three receptions for 36 yards. Their blocking on the day was solid but not great. Against the pass, they were fantastic, not allowing any pass pressures throughout the day but they struggled in blocking on the ground for the run game, something that will absolutely have to improve going forward. Nathan Jones was the top peformer of the day arguably despite being limited in his snaps with just 13.

OFFENSIVE LINE: B-

The offensive line had a mixed performance. While it wasn't a terrible performance by any means, the struggles in their run blocking are worrisome. Having some struggles against North Carolina was one thing but to struggle against a team that allowed 180+ rushing yards just one week before against an FCS opponent is a bit discuoraging about where this offensive line currently is in their development. It's still early but for a team that relies so heavily on their rushing attack, the blocking on the ground needs to improve drastically going forward. The pass protection was solid throuighout the game, allowing only a handful of pressures and one sack.

DEFENSIVE LINE: B+

The Gophers defensive line did a great job against the run on Saturday, being piivotal in only keeping Rhode Island to 18 rushing yards on 13 attempts and there were encouraging signs in the pass rush. Pro Football Focus has them credited with 20 total pressures in the game across 30 passing attempts, meaning they were able to get pressure on Devin Farrell and Hunter Helms on 66% of all passing snaps. They only got one sack out of those 20 pressures, definetely a number you'd like to see be a bit higher but getting pressure on the quarterback is the first step. That being said, they'll have to finish those pressures as their schedule gets more difficult in the coming weeks.

LINEBACKER: B+

Overall it was a good day from the linebacker room, multiple linebackers were able to get involved with five linebackers recording tackles. They did a great job going down hill against Rhode Island's rushing attack, filling in the gaps. Most importantly, after a tough day tackling against North Carolina, the Gophers linebackers had just one missed tackle against Rhode Island. When targeted in the passing attack, they were suscepitable at times but were overall able to limit the damage allowing 51 yards on five receptions.

CORNERBACK: A

Any time you only allow 117 passing yards and a 43% completion percentage, it's a good day in the office. The Gophers' cornerbacks weren't flawless on Saturday, but for the second week in a row, they delivered a strong showing. Ethan Robinson continues to look like the real deal while Justin Walley and Jack Henderson were also very strong on Saturday against the Rams.

SAFETY: A

Overall, a great day for the Gophers safety room that had two interceptions and allowed just 17 passing yards when targeted on Saturday. Koi Perich made his defensive debut and was impressive, he's only scratching the surface. Coleman Bryson, Aidan Gousby, Garrison Monroe, and Kerry Brown all provided promising performances as well.

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pbm5lc290YS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvaGFuZGluZy1vdXQtcG9zaXRpb24tZ3JhZGVzLWZvci1taW5u ZXNvdGEtcy13aW4tb3Zlci1yaG9kZS1pc2xhbmQiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pbm5lc290YS5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmhhbmRpbmctb3V0LXBvc2l0aW9uLWdyYWRl cy1mb3ItbWlubmVzb3RhLXMtd2luLW92ZXItcmhvZGUtaXNsYW5kJmM1PTIw MjI3MzMxMTcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0 Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK