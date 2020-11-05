West Forsyth (Ga.) tight end Oscar Delp has turned into one of the most highly touted players at his position for the class of 2022. Throughout the month of October, Delp added offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Arkansas, Auburn, Ohio State, and USC on top of interest from many others.

Minnesota was able to get in relatively early for Delp, and the relationships have continued to grow between him and the staff ever since.

Delp spoke to TheGopherReport and talked more about Minnesota, his future plans, a timeline for his decision, and his recruitment overall.

