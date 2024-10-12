Hollywood Comeback: Gophers rally in second half to beat UCLA

Darius Taylor was kept quiet on the ground but had three touchdowns on the day.

Max Brosmer was efficient going 26-for-37 for 193 yards and two touchdowns, his favorite target once again being Daniel Jackson who led Minnesota with 10 receptions for 89 yards. Star running back Darius Taylor had a quiet day in yardage with just 47 total yards on 18 touches but found the endzone two times in the win.

In the win, the Gophers had to rally from a 10-0 deficit at halftime. After totaling just 84 yards of total offense in the first half, the Gophers would find the endzone three times despite totaling just a mere 150 yards of offense in the final 30 minutes

The Gophers fresh off an upset victory over USC one week ago found themselves trailing the 1-4 UCLA Bruins for nearly the entirety of Saturday's matchup but ultimately were able to squeeze enough out of their offense to defeat the Bruins 21-17.

Winning on the road in college football no matter the opponent is hard and the Minnesota Golden Gophers almost had a harsh reminder of that fact on Saturday night in Pasadena.

If you only knew the records but not which team was which coming into Saturday's game, you likely would've thought that Minnesota was the 1-4 team based off the start on Saturday.

The Gophers offense struggled to find any momentum early while UCLA moved the ball with ease on their first two drives, totaling 127 yards on 20 plays. Minnesota was in significant danger of facing an early double-digit deficit but would force an early big turnover thanks to Deven Eastern tipping a Ethan Garbers pass at the line of scrimmage before veteran linebacker Cody Lindenberg was able to wrangle in the tipped pass for an interception.

The Gophers were unable to take advantage of the turnover but the interception helped settle down Saturday's game for the Gophers defense. They would force back-to-back three-and-outs on UCLA's third and fourth drives of the game before allowing a field goal just prior to halftime, sending the game to the break with UCLA leading 10-0.

Coming out of halftime, the Gophers offense was able to take advantage of a UCLA targeting penalty on the opening half kickoff, giving the Gophers possession near midfield to start the half. It would take them just five plays to go 46 yards before a wide open Elijah Spencer took in a short Max Brosmer pass for a 12-yard touchdown.

The Gophers defense continued to feed off the created momentum on UCLA's ensuing possession as star true freshman safety Koi Perich made a terrific diving interception to give the Gophers the ball back at the Bruins 38-yard line. Six plays later, the Gophers would take their first lead of the game at 14-10 thanks to Darius Taylor punching it in from two yards out.

It was one of two second half touchdowns for Taylor who was kept rather quiet otherwise by the Bruins defense. The Gophers were unable to create any success on the ground on Saturday night, totaling just 41 yards on 23 carries.

After being kept quiet for the most part since their opening drive touchdown, UCLA's offense would put together their second touchdown scoring drive of the evening early in the fourth quarter. After taking over at their own 11 yard line, the Bruins were able to go 89 yards on nine plays, eating up nearly six minutes of possession time to take a 17-14 lead with 6:54 remaining.

The Gophers looking to retake the lead following the UCLA touchdown would drive into Bruins territory on their ensuing possession but would choose to make the decision to punt the ball away with just 2:44 remaining in the game.

It was a gutsy call for Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck to make as there was no guarantee that Minnesota would get the ball back. But Fleck showing faith in his defense was rewarded for doing so as defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman's unit forced a very quick UCLA three-and-out to get the ball back prior to the two minute warning.

But just as they've been in previous weeks, the Gophers showed that they thrive in two minute offense situations, and were able to go 61 yards on seven plays to take a 21-17 lead with just 27 seconds remaining. Darius Taylor scored the game winning touchdown, this time on a four-yard reception.

UCLA would have the opportunity to pull off a miracle but Garbers would be intercepted for a third time on a last second hail mary attempt, by none other than the true freshman Koi Perich to seal the Minnesota victory.





Now 4-3 and 2-2 in conference play, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will enjoy their first bye week of the season after seven weeks of physical and grueling football. They'll return to action on October 26 at home against the Maryland Terrapins.