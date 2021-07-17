Hoops adds D2 grad transfer forward Daniel Ogele

Minnesota has added another transfer piece to their basketball roster on Saturday in former Mercyhurst (Pa.) forward Daniel Ogele.

Last season, Ogele started all 13 games for the Lakers, averaging 10.5 points and a team-high 4.8 rebounds per game.

During the 2019-20, he only played in one game before suffering a season-ending injury.

Ogele played his first two seasons of collegiate basketball at Navy, appearing in 31 games total and making one start.

Ogele prepped at St. Ignatis Prep (Ill.), where he averaged 17 points and seven rebounds as a senior. He was a two-time Chicago Catholic All-League selection.