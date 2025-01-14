How did Minnesota's 2024 transfers play this past season?

(Photo by © Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Last offseason, Minnesota saw over a dozen players leave the program hoping to find greener pastures. Now that the offseason is well underway for most college football programs, Gophers Nation takes a look at how those transfers performed in the 2024 season.

Kaliakamnis had a quality season for Rutgers in 2024. He completed 213-of-395 passing attempts, a 53.9% completion percentage for 2,969 yards and 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions. While his accuracy is still mediocre at best, Kaliakmanis certainly took a step forward in 2024 as the Scarlet Knights relied more on his arm than Minnesota did, with 101 more attempts with the Scarlet Knights.

Viotto did not record any stats as a redshirt freshman in 2024 with Eastern Michigan and has reentered the transfer portal, landing with Missouri State. Notably the Bears will be making the jump from the FCS to the FBS this fall.

Williams recorded six carries for Akron in 2024, resulting in 13 yards. He also had one assisted tackle.

After transferring last offseason, Evans landed at North Texas. However, he didn't have the success he probably hoped for. He ultimately played in just two games, recording nine carries for 58 yards.

The former walk-on dropped down to the Division II level with Augustana University which is located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He recorded 30 carries this season in six games, totaling 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Sims transferred out of Minnesota last spring before being on campus for even six months. He would land with Old Dominion, where he did not play this season.

Kaliakamnis joined his brother in Psicataway and played in 12 games, mostly on special teams. He recorded two total tackles.

McConnell played in eight games for Vanderbilt this fall, playing a total of just 61 snaps and according to PFF struggled for the most part with an overall offensive grade of 32.7.

Guedet was a key starter for Illinois State this season, starting in all 14 games. Guedet performed well in his final collegiate season, recording an overall PFF grade of 70.8 including a 78.5 pass blocking grade.

It does not appear that Purcell ever found another place to play.

After entering the transfer portal in hopes of resuming his career following a medical retirement, Bixby landed with Minnesota-Duluth. He did not record any stats in 2024.

Bride played in two games this fall for Jacksonville State, recording two tackles.

Watson played in 11 games for UAB, recording 181 snaps, the majority of them coming in a matchup against Memphis. He recorded five tackles on the season according to Pro Football Focus and one pass breakup.