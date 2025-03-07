How did Minnesota's offseason departures perform this season?

(Photo by © Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images)

The 2024-25 men's college basketball regular season is drawing to a close as many conference touraments have already begun, and most mid-major and major conference tournaments set to begin next week. With that, Gophers Nation takes a look back at those who left the Minnesota program this past offseason and checks in on how they performed during the 2024-25 season for their respective new programs.

2023-24 averages (with Minnesota): 10.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists



Payne this season is averaging 9.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season for Texas A&M. Payne has played in all 30 games for Texas A&M, starting 14 for the currently 21-9 (10-7 SEC) Aggies. The Minnesota native has had a strong last three games, scoring 23, 14, and 12 points.

2023-24 averages (with Minnesota): 7.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.3 assists Ola-Joseph has been out for Cal since mid-February. In 24 games this season, he's averaging 7.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

2023-24 averages (with Minnesota): 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists For Texas Tech, Hawkins is averaging 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, which leads the Big 12. Hawkins has started in 27 of 27 games played this season for the Red Raiders, helping lead the program to a 23-7 record including 14-5 in conference play.

2023-24 averages (with Minnesota): 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists Carrington has been a quality piece for Tulsa, averaging 7.4 points and 4.5 rebounds across 26 games played. He has continued to be a consistent shooter, however, making just 35.9% of his shots this season, a slight improvement from his career average of 34.5%.

2023-24 averages (with Minnesota): 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.1 assists Keinys has appeared in 20 games for Pacific this season, averaging 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds.

2023-24 averages (with Minnesota): 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists Ihnen unfortunately suffered his third season-ending knee injury in December for the Flames. The injury came in the midst of Ihnen being on pace for a career year, averaging 10.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 11 games played.