Advertisement

in other news

Trio of 2026 prospects headlines Thursday's visitor group

Trio of 2026 prospects headlines Thursday's visitor group

A trio of 2026 prospects headlines Thursday's visitors for Minnesota.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota vs North Carolina Gameday Central

Minnesota vs North Carolina Gameday Central

The long wait for Minnesota football to return is officially over.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota vs North Carolina: Starters as Recruits

Minnesota vs North Carolina: Starters as Recruits

A look back in time at Minnesota and North Carolina's projected starters.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Rivals250 cornerback to visit Minnesota on Thursday

Rivals250 cornerback to visit Minnesota on Thursday

One of the nation's top cornerbacks in the 2026 recruiting cycle will be visiting Minnesota on Thursday.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota announces uniform for season opener against North Carolina

Minnesota announces uniform for season opener against North Carolina

Minnesota has announced its uniform combination for its season opener against North Carolina.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

in other news

Trio of 2026 prospects headlines Thursday's visitor group

Trio of 2026 prospects headlines Thursday's visitor group

A trio of 2026 prospects headlines Thursday's visitors for Minnesota.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota vs North Carolina Gameday Central

Minnesota vs North Carolina Gameday Central

The long wait for Minnesota football to return is officially over.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota vs North Carolina: Starters as Recruits

Minnesota vs North Carolina: Starters as Recruits

A look back in time at Minnesota and North Carolina's projected starters.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Published Aug 31, 2024
How did PFF grade the Gophers' defense in their loss to UNC?
Default Avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

Yesterday, Gophers Nation looked at how Pro Football Focus graded out Minnesota's offense in their 19-17 loss to North Carolina on Thursday. Today, we shift the focus to the defensive for the Gophers which despite the loss put together a quality performance against the Tar Heels.

DEFENSIVE END
NAMESNAPSDEFPRSHRDEF

Jah Joyner

45

77.3

73.5

83.7

Danny Striggow

44

57.7

64.3

68.8

Anthony Smith

35

66.8

67.1

62.0

Jaxon Howard

8

64.5

58.7

62.5

Really nice game from Minnesota defensive ends. Jah Joyner was great both against the run and in the pass rush while Striggow, Smith, and Howard all held their own when on the field.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE
NAMESNAPSDEFPRSHRDEF

Jalen Logan-Redding

49

56.4

58.1

55.7

Nate Becker

12

63.3

58.1

63.8

Darnell Jefferies

17

49.4

55.5

49.6

Deven Eastern

46

44.9

60.4

45.5

It was a rough showing for the defensive tackle group and an especially disappointing showing from Deven Eastern who had an extremely rough contest especially against the run. Perhaps it was just an early blip for the veteran defensive lineman but his play going forward will be something to watch closely.


LINEBACKER
NAMESNAPSDEFRDEFTACKLE

Matt Kingsbury

2

61.0

-

-

Maverick Baranowski

47

80.5

81.0

83.2

Cody Lindenberg

62

50.8

57.5

27.5

Tyler Stolsky

3

54.9

53.3

41.7

Devon Williams

17

38.4

29.5

25.3

Maverick Baranowski had a really strong performance overall which is a great signing heading into the rest of the year. He was terrific against the run and held his own in coverage. Cody LIndenberg's performance was okay but the veteran linebacker struggled with tackling in the game with five missed tackles. It was an issue for the entire team with 19 but overall LIndenberg was the biggest offender of the group. Devon Williams also had some struggles in his limited snaps on Thursday. Overall, what stands out about the linebacker room for all the wrong reasons is those tackling grades. Just an abysmal day tackling wise and will absolutely have to improve.


CORNERBACKS
NAMESNAPSDEFRDEFCOV

Justin Walley

66

66.7

58.1

69.3

Jack Henderson

53

63.8

64.7

65.1

Ethan Robinson

66

67.3

74.2

63.8

Za'Quan Bryan

11

69.1

60.0

63.8

Jaionte McMillan

8

76.5

68.9

60.6

Overall, it was a solid day for Minnesota's cornerbacks both against the run and in coverage. There is plenty that they'll have to clean up going forward but it was a nice start for Nick Monroe's group.

Table Name
NAMESNAPSDEFRDEFCOV

Aidan Gousby

68

52.2

58.0

50.3

Kerry Brown

44

61.2

65.0

62.6

Coleman Bryson

31

69.2

55.9

70.8

It was an up-and-down night for the Minnesota safety room on Saturday. There are definitely plenty of positives to takeaway from the performance but like every other position group have qutie a bit to lean up. A lot of missed tackles out of the group with Kerry Brown missing three and Aidan Gousby missing a pair.


============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement