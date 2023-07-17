Recently, Phil Steele released his yearly preview magazine, which includes the top 65 position groups in the country. In case you didn't buy the magazine, the In the Big House Podcast posted the Big Ten's representatives for each position group inside those top 65 nationally. Here's where the Golden Gophers ranked in each position group, including dominating the rankings on one side of the ball. Below, you'll find the position groups and their ranking both in the Big Ten / Nationally. We offer up our thoughts on where Phil ranked the Gophers inside each position group. If you haven't yet, we fully recommend buying either the digital or paperback version of Phil's season preview. Let's dive in.



Quarterback: NR / NR

What Phil says: Phil doesn't have the Gophers quarterback room ranked among the top-65 in the country and, therefore, not in the Big Ten. In order, Phil had Maryland, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Iowa, Nebraska, and Penn State. TGR's thoughts: While those seven teams generally seem fine, I think it would be possible to order them in a few different ways. Notably, he is confident that Maryland and Michigan's quarterback pictures are way better than everyone else's.

Running back: 5 / 28

What Phil says: Minnesota is ranked behind Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and Wisconsin in the Big Ten. All four teams are also ranked in the country's top five running backrooms. Can't argue with that, and the fact the Gophers still have a top-30 running backs room despite Mohamed Ibrahim's departure is a testament to what type of backfield the Gophers have built under P.J. Fleck the last few years. TGR's thoughts

Wide Receivers: 3 / 29

What Phil says: Wide receiver is one of the deeper position groups for the Big Ten, and Phil Steele loves the Gophers room wide receivers room. Only Ohio State and Maryland have better rooms in the conference than the Golden Gophers. Minnesota hit the wide receiver position hard in the transfer portal this fall and has done a terrific job recruiting the position under wide receivers coach Matt Simon. TGR's thoughts: We were high on Minnesota's wide receiver room, but not sure we were this high. There is definitely a jumble of Big Ten wide receiver rooms in the middle, and it's one of those that you can debate the order about for quite a while. Either way, I think the Gophers' ranking is very fair here; Athan Kaliakmanis will have plenty of weapons to throw at this fall.

Offensive Line: 8 / 64

What Phil says: Phil barely got the Gophers' offensive line in, but he did as they were the second to last team ranked. The Gophers have to replace multiple starters this offseason but still are running an experienced offensive line out there. Four of the top 20 offensive lines are in the Big Ten in Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and Wisconsin. TGR's thoughts: I would've probably ranked the Gophers a bit higher up here; I have more faith in Brian Callahan's offensive line this year than I would Michigan, STate, and Nebraska at this point, and possibly Illinois as well. That being said, there is a clear gap between the top four in the conference and the rest of the pack.

Defensive Line: NR / NR

What Phil says: The Gophers didn't make the cut for Phil on the defensive line for Phil. Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin were the only Big Ten West programs to do so. Penn State, Ohio State, Iowa, and Michigan all ranked in the top 10. TGR's thoughts: I have to agree with Phil here; the defensive line is personally one of our biggest questions for the Gophers. It lacks a game-changer or even a dominating force on paper. They'll get the job done, but it's not a flashy defensive line by any means. Losing Trill Carter here was a big hit for the Gophers in that aspect as well.

Linebackers: NR / NR

What Phil says: Phil doesn't have the Gophers linebacker room ranked among the top in the Big Ten. Only the Gophers and Purdue were not ranked among the Big Ten teams. Unfortunately for the Boilermakers, none of their position groups were ranked by Phil. TGR's thoughts: There are definitely questions about the Gophers' linebacker room heading into this fall. It's a quality room, but the Big Ten is deep in the position group. Is Joey Gerlach ready for a bigger role? Can Rryan Selig make the jump to Power Five football, and can Cody Lindenbrg continue to develop? Are the biggest questions facing the position group?

Defensive Backs: 7 / 30

What Phil says: Phil has 11 defensive back rooms from the conference ranked inside the top 50, including five in the top-25. Minnesota comes in at No. 30 behind Penn State, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Nebraska. TGR's thoughts: The Big Ten is special when it comes to defensive back talent, and had the Gophers not lost saw some special teams pieces this offseason, they probably would've been ranked a little bit higher. That being said, they hit the transfer portal hard again at the position and have built a top-notch room to go along with Tyler Nubin, who will be the leader of the defense this fall. This is probably where I would've expected the Gophers' defensive back room to be ranked at heading into this fall.

Special Teams: NR / NR