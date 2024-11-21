Minnesota's Max Brosmer, and Danny Striggow headed to Hula Bowl

Minnesota senior quarterback Max Brosmer and senior rush end Danny Striggow will be chasing their NFL dreams once the 2024 season concludes for the Gophers and their next stop will be the Hula Bowl.

On Thursday, the Hula Bowl announced that both Brosmer and Striggow accepted invites to the Caribe Royale Orlando 2025 Hula Bowl All-Star Game.

The Hula Bowl is in its second stint after being held from 1946 through 2008, the all-star game returned in 2021. It was held in Hawaii in 2020 but has been held in Orlando, Florida over the last three editions. Notably, Rivals sponsored the game from 2000 through 2002.

The last Golden Gopher to participate in the Hula Bowl was Tanner Mogan as part of the 2023 Hula Bowl.

Brosmer in his one and only season with Minnesota has started each of the program's 10 games, leading the Gophers to a 6-4 record thus far. The New Hampshire transfer has completed 67.1% of his passes for 2,251 yards and 14 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

" I think there's a there's a balance between realizing where you're at in your career, but also making sure you focus on what's now," Brosmer said when asked about Saturday being his last home game as a Gopher. "If you do too much of like this is, you know, my last few games here as a Gopher, my last home game as a Gopher with this team and you're you're doing too much, probably focusing too much in the future. Where opposed we get, we get to. We have this amazing opportunity this week to play a really good Penn State team and you know that's what else could you ask for?"

Striggow is in his fifth and final season with the program. After recording 51 tackles including six sacks and seven tackles for loss a year ago, Striggow has recorded 41 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks this season.

"The word that comes to mind is always just grateful," Striggow said when asked on Wednesday if he's been able to reflect on his time at Minnesota. "You know, made me a better man, made me a better football player, and has really prepared me for whatever life has to offer, as I leave the University of Minnesota," he added. But yeah, it's it's been good to be able to reflect. Now it's not over yet, so you know those short windows of reflection? I cut them out and then say we got some more memories to make."

Brosmer and Striggow as well as Minnesota's other seniors on Saturday will have the opportunity to have a storybook end to their time at Huntington Bank Stadium as the Golden Gophers host the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on CBS.