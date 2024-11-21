Minnesota to wear all-maroon uniforms against Penn State

(Photo by Sep 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer (16) hands the ball off to running back Marcus Major (24) during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Huntington Bank Stadium. Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

The Minnesota Golden Gophers released their uniform combination on Thursday evening for this weekend's upcoming matchup against the No.4 Penn State Nittany Lions. While Penn State will be wearing its traditional all-white uniforms, the Gophers will be going with an all-maroon uniform.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

The Gophers will sport their traditional maroon helmet featuring yellow stripes and the Minnesota block logo. They'll also be wearing their maroon jerseys with yellow numbers as well as a big yellow shoulder stripe with two smaller white stripes on either side. Their maroon pants will feature a large white stripe down the middle on the sides with two smaller yellow stripes surrounding it. This will be the second time this season the Gophers will wear the uniform combination after previously doing so in their 31-14 loss to Iowa earlier this season.

Saturday's matchup against Penn State will be the Gophers' annual senior day. The Gophers and Nittany Lions will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday with the game televised nationally on CBS. The Gophers are an 11.5-point underdog in the matchup.