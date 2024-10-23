How does ESPN's FPI view the Gophers chances the remainder of the season?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming out of their bye week with a 4-3 record and will look to get one win closer to bowl eligiblity on Saturday when they host the Maryland Terrapins at Huntington Bank Stadium.

As bowl projections continue to come out, few outlets have the Gophers going bowling this offseason, one outlet that does is ESPN. But how does ESPN's FPI view the Golden Gophers with five games remaining this season?

In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Minnesota winning each of the remaining games on the 2024 football schedule according to ESPN'S FPI