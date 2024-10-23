How does ESPN's FPI view the Gophers chances the remainder of the season?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming out of their bye week with a 4-3 record and will look to get one win closer to bowl eligiblity on Saturday when they host the Maryland Terrapins at Huntington Bank Stadium.
As bowl projections continue to come out, few outlets have the Gophers going bowling this offseason, one outlet that does is ESPN. But how does ESPN's FPI view the Golden Gophers with five games remaining this season?
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Minnesota winning each of the remaining games on the 2024 football schedule according to ESPN'S FPI
WHAT IS THE ESPN FPI?
From ESPN's An inside look at College FPI
"FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI.
Correctly predicting game outcomes can’t be done by evaluating teams’ records because some teams are stronger than their records indicate (lots of close losses), and others have favorable schedules. Both of these situations are reflected in the game- and season-level projections.
It is important to note what FPI is not -- FPI is not a playoff predictor, and it is not designed to identify the four teams most deserving of making the College Football Playoff. ESPN has other metrics, including Strength of Record, that can be used to identify the most deserving teams."
