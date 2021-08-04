How Former Minnesota Football Players Are Rated in Madden 2022
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
When the football season gets close, you know the new Madden football game is close too.
While the actual game has not yet been released, the ratings for each player in the new game has been.
Over 15 former Gophers are currently in the league, and below we take a look at each player's preseason rating on Madden 2022.
FIRST STRINGERS
S Antoine Winfield Jr (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 83 overall
LB Kamal Martin (Green Bay Packers) - 67 overall
TE Maxx Williams (Arizona Cardinals) - 74 overall
LB Blake Cashman (New York Jets) - 72 overall
WR Tyler Johnson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 70 overall
WR Rashad Bateman (Baltimore Ravens) - 72 overall
Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr received a nice bump up to 83 overall from 75 last season, and is currently the highest rated Gopher in the game. Winfield wasn't the only one to see his rating go up though as all five players on this list are now rated higher than they were in Madden 2021. A 72 overall isn't a bad debut for a rookie on Madden, and it will likely only go up for former Gopher Rashod Bateman.
SECOND STRINGERS
LB De'Vondre Campbell (Green Bay Packers) - 74 overall
LB Damien Wilson (Jacksonville Jaguars) - 72 overall
DB Benjamin St-Juste (Washington Football Team) - 69 overall
Rookie Benjamin St-Juste kicks off his madden career with a 69 overall, but our guess is that it will be higher by the end of the season as the former Gopher defensive back is already making a name for himself in Washington. De'Vondre Campbell is set to play his first season in Green Bay this year after stints with Atlanta and Arizona and starts the year off with a 74 rating, the same as his 2021 rating. After starting two seasons and winning a super bowl with the Chiefs, Damien Wilson heads to Jaguar with a 72 rating.
THIRD AND FOURTH STRINGERS
DB Chris Williamson (Atlanta Falcons) - 61 overall
S Eric Murray (Houston Texans) - 71 overall
LB Carter Coughlin (New York Giants) - 69 overall
DL Sam Renner (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - 61 overall
RB Rodney Smith (Carolina Panthers) - 64 overall
Eric Murray is developing a nice role for himself in Houston, and starts off the season with a 71 overall rating. Carter Coughlin jumps into his second season in the league with a 69 overall.
FORMER GOPHERS NOT YET ON THE GAME
PK Ryan Santoso (New York Giants)
DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (Tennessee Titans)
LB Jonathan Celestin (Carolina Panthers)
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @CStevensTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report