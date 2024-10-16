How KenPom views Minnesota, the Big Ten, and more

Earlier this week, the initial Pomeroy College Basketball ratings for the 2024-25 season was released. The college basketball season is just around the corner with Minnesota set to begin their 2024 season on November 6 when they host the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in a non-conference matchup at Williams Arena.

Here's how KenPom views Minnesota, the Big Ten, and the Gophers' non-conference opponents ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The Golden Gophers find themselves coming in just within the top-60 at No. 59 nationally and 15th in the Big Ten. Pomeroy believes the Gophers are quite a well balanced team with the 61st best preseason offensive rating and the 61st best preseason defensive rating.

It's shaping up to be another competitive season in the Big Ten, with all 18 of the conference's teams ranked inside the top 75 of the Pomeroy rankings, including 12 within the top 50. That being said, the Big Ten can be broken into four tiers.

Unsurprisingly, Purdue leads the way as the projected top team in the conference, with a sizeable gap between them and the rest.

The next closest Big Ten team is the Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 23. The conference's next nine programs, starting with Illinois, are ranked within 16 spots of each other.

The third tier begins with the Wisconsin Badgers at No. 46, a small grouping that also includes the Northwestern Wildcats.

The fourth and final tier starts at No. 56 with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and includes USC, Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers, and Washington.

You can view the complete rankings below.