How many games did each Minnesota true freshmen play in 2024?

(Photo by © Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

Minnesota signed 21 prospects as part of their 2024 recruiting class. Now with the 2024 regular season firmly in the books, how many of those 21 signees appeared in games for the Gophers this regular season? Below, Gophers Nation takes a look at which true freshmen saw playing time and how each performed in their time on the field.

FIVE OR MORE GAMES

Perich played in all 12 games for the Gophers in the regular season and was one of the top-performing true freshmen in the nation on either side of the ball. He finished the season with 42 tackles including two tackles for loss and five interceptions to go with two pass deflections and one forced fumble. He is the only 2024 Gopher signee to burn his redshirt.

THREE GAMES

Lindsey took snaps in three games this season; playing against Rhode Island, Nevada, and Maryland. He completed three of four passes for 35 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for six yards on one carry.

TWO GAMES

Madu played one game on defense this season appearing against Rhode Island while also spending time on kick coverage and the punt return teams in weeks one and two. He did not play after the Rhode Island game.

Soukup started all 12 games for the Gophers this season at long snapper.

ONE GAME

Three true freshmen played in one game.

Roy took five snaps at left tackle in Minnesota's blowout victory over Maryland in October.

Johnson played four snaps against Maryland. No stats were recorded.

Ijeboi played two snaps against Maryland. He had two carries for 13 yards.

ZERO GAMES

The following 14 signees in the 2024 recruiting class did not see the field in the regular season.