How Minnesota commits performed this past weekend: Aug 26-27
Each week of the 2022 regular season, we'll be checking on Minnesota commitments to see how they performed. Today is a light week, only four future Gophers began their season this week but starting this week, nearly everyone will be in action.
Brown's Greenville Red Raiders squad fell for the second straight week, losing 36-29 to T.L Hanna (SC). We couldn't find complete stats for Brown but he did record another touchdown this week.
West Fargo one their matchup this past weekend in a defensive battle, 7-6. No stats wer found for this game.
Another tough week for Gary West Side as they were defeated 52-16 this past weekend by Calumet New Tech (IN). Mister helped Gary West Side rush for 164 yards on 30 carries this past week, an average of 5.5 yards per attempt.
Bryan's Benedictine Military School fell for the first time this season 41-16 but Bryan brought in another big touchdown. He'll be a defensive back for the Gophers at the next level.
Donielle Hayes and Pine Forest started their season off with a 34-0 victory. Hayes had six receptions for 65 yards in the win.
The three-star running back had a massive performance in his season opener, totaling 345 rushing yards and six touchdowns as Walled Wake Western took down South Lyons (MI) 47-26.
We couldn't find stats from Viotto's performance in Walled Lake Western's season opener but you can watch his highlights below.
Elliott and the Hutchinson Tigers started their season with a 46-0 win over Apollo (MN). We couldn't find stats for Elliott but you can watch his highlights below.
Brown and Naples (FL) defeated Lehigh Acres 45-9 this past weekend. Brown led Naples with six tackles in the game.
LBJ Austin (TX) lost 33-20 in their season opener against Manor (TX). McCutchin recorded seven tackles in the game including two tackles for a loss.
We could not find any complete stats for Walsh's season opener with Benet Academy but you can watch his highlights from the game below.
No stats were found from Prior Lake's season opener this past weekend.
No stats were available from Kasson-Mantorville's season opener.
I had the pleasure of taking in Williams' season opener against Imhotep Charter (PA) this past weekend. The Harrisburg (PA) native didn't have his best game, with just 14 carries for 46 yards. Notably, Imhotep Charter has one of the best defensive lines in the Keystone state.
Commits whose season has yet to begin...
OL Jerome Williams - September 1
TE Sam Peters - September 1
DB Garrison Monroe - September 1
