Illinois ATH Messiah Tilson sets official visit to Minnesota

Illinois three-star athlete Messiah Tilson has set up an offiical visit to Minnesota. The 6-foot-3, 172-pound prospect will be taking an official visit the weekend of June 13. While ranked as an athlete, Minnesota is recruiting the Guilford High School standout as a safety.

The official visit is the first tah Tilson has scheduled. Other notable programs to offer Tilson include Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and Wisconsin.

"It means a lot," Tilson told Gophers Nation in January after Minnesota made a visit to Tilson. "Definetely showed me that I'm high on the board of the guys they want," he added. "It was great to talk more about the program and how they run it, and what it looks like there."

"What stands out to me is what they have been doing with the safety room," he said. "It means a lot to me because they have proof that they could develop me into a great and be on of those guys up next."

Tilson is ranked by Rivals as the No. 12 player in the state of Illinois and the No. 31 safety in the country.