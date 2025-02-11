Minnesota 2026 Recruiting: Five targets to know entering the spring
We are currently in the midst in one of the few dead periods of the college football recruiting calender, offering coaches, recruits, and even recruiting writers a much needed reprive.
That being said, before you know it, the next quiet period will be upon us on March 3, starting what will be a very busy spring across college football. While we still have a few weeks until the next quiet period begins, Gophers Nation takes a look at five Minnesota Football recruiting targets to know entering this spring and the latest on their recruitment.
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.