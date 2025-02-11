Minnesota Football's Full Coaching Staff and Support Staff for 2025

The Minnesota Football coaching staff has gone under a handful of changes this offseason. But now with the coaching staff appearing to be all but officially complte, Gophers Nation offers a complete look at the Golden Gophers' 2025 football complete coaching staff and support staff as of of February 11.
Overall, there are over 80 individuals on the Minnesota Football caoching staff and support staff currnetly ofr the 2025 season. You can find each member of the coaching staff and support staff below.
HEAD COACH - P.J. Fleck
P.J. Fleck is entering year No. 9 with the Golden Gophers. He enters this spring with 149 career games coach, boasting a record of 88-61 including 58-39 in 97 games at Minnesota. Fleck has led the program to four seasons of eight or more wins including three in the alst four seasons. The Gophers have made four straight bowl games under Fleck and have won in all six of their appearences under his leadership. Fleck's 58 wins ranks fifth all-time in program history and is currently six beihnd Glen Mason. His .598 winning percentage is the fourth best in program history for Minnesota coaches who have coached at least five seasons with the program and the best for any Gophers head coach since 1950.
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QUARTERBACKS - Greg Harbaugh Jr.
Harbaugh is entering year six at Minnesota in 2025 and his third as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. After a sluggish 2023 season as the offensive coordinator, Harbaugh's offense took a step up in 2024 averaging 26.2 points and 337.8 yards per game.
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / SAFETIES - Danny Collins
Collins is entering his ninth season with Minnesota in 2025. One of P.J. Fleck's right hand men, Collins has been with Fleck for 13 years including his entire tenure with the Gophers. Collins with the program has ascende dfrom a defensive quality control coach to graduate assistant, back to quality control, then to senior defneisve analyst, before becoming the safeties coach in 2022. After two strong seasons as the safeties coach, Collins received the promotion to defensive coordinator this offseason after Corey Hetherman left the program for the Miami Hurricane's defensive coordinator position.
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR - Bob Ligashesky
This will be Ligashesky's second season with the program. A long time collegiate and NFL assistant, Ligashesky has nearly 40-years of coaching experience and was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2008 Super Bowl championship team.
POSITION COACHES
RUNNING BACKS - Jaylen Everett
Everett has not yet been officially hired but is expected to be the next running backs coach for the Gophers after a few weeks with the South Alabama program. He also spent time with Michigan, Vanderiblt, Tulsa, Akron, Central Michigan, Indiana State, and Hutchinson Community College.
WIDE RECEIVERS / CO-OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR - Matt Simon
Simon is entering his ninth year with the Golden Gophers. It will be his sixth as co-offensive coordiantor. The Farmington, Minnesota native has developed multiple prolific wide receivers witth the Gophers including Tyler Johnson, Daniel Jackson, Rashod Bateman, and Chris Autman-Bell.
TIGHT ENDS - Eric Koehler
Koehler is in his third year with the program and the 2025 season will be his second as the tight ends coach. Started his tenure with the Gophers as a senior offensive analyst in 2023 after an eight year stint with MIami (OH).
OFFENSIVE LINE - Brian Callahan
Callahan is etnering year No. 9 with the Gophers and his eighth as the progam's offensive line coach. Started his tenure with the Gophers as the program's tight ends coach. Calalhan has developed numerous All-Big Ten slections and a pair of NFL Draft picks in Daniel Faalele and John Micahel Schmitz. He'll add at least one more draft pick to his resume this April in Aireonate Ersery who is a potential first round pick.
DEFENSIVE LINE - Dennis Dottin-Carter
Carter joined the Gophers staff in 2023 as a senior defensive analyst working closely with Winston DeLattiboudere and the defenisve line. He was promoted to Rush Ends coach this January but with DeLattiboudere moving onto the Arizona Cardinals, Dottin-Carter is expected to now become the defensive line coach though the move has not yet officially been announced.
RUSH ENDS - C.J. Robbins
Another move that has yet to be officially announced, a former Minnesota graduate assistant is set to return to the program to take over the rush ends position group. Robbins spent the last two seasons at Kent State before spending a few weeks with Central Michigan.
LINEBACKERS - Mariano Sori-Marin
The former Golden Gopher whose playing career ended in 2022, Sori-Marin joined the program in 2023 as a defensive analyst before promoted to nickels / assistant linebackers coach in January 2024. When Corey Hetherman left for Miami, Sori-Marin was promoted to the linbeackers position coaching job.
NICKELS / OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS - Kevin Kane
Kane will be in his first season with the program after spending two seasons at Purdue as the Boilermakers' defensvie coordiantor. Kane has extensive coaching experience also spending time at Illinois, SMU, Northern Illinois, Kansas and Wisconsin.
CORNERBACKS / Co-Defensive Coordiantor - Nick Monroe
Monroe is entering his third year with the program after coming to Minneaplis from Syracuse in January of 2023. In his two seaosns with the program, Monroe has successfully developed multiple cornerbacks include Ethan Robinson, Justin Walley, and Tre'von Jones.
ADDITIONAL ON-FILED SUPPORT STAFF
Offensive Analyst- Bill Legg
Defensive Analyst - Kody Schutzman
Offensive Quality Control - Brian Sheehan
Special Teams Quality Control - Ryan Smith
Assistant Defensive Line Coach - Malik Hollings
Assistant Offensive Line Coach - James Bain
Head Strength and Conditioning - Dan Nichol
PERFORMANCE STAFF
Associate Director of Athletic Performance - Willie Jones
Assistant Director of Athletic Performance - Troy Thompson
Assistant Director of Athletic Performance - Quinton Miller
Assistant Director of Athletic Performance - Cody Stout
FRONT OFFICE / RECRUITING
Assistant Athletic Director / General Manager - Gerrit Chernoff
Director of Player Development - Norries Wilson
Director of Player Personnel - Marcus Hendrickson
Director of Recruiting / Minnesota High School Liaison - John Schaekel
Director of Recruiting Operation - Kramer Cook
Director of Recruiting Management - Chase Gallagher
Director of On-Campus Recruiting - Madison Roberge
Director of Football Operations and Logistics - Emily Litwin
Director of Football Program Operations and Administration - Zack Lucas
Assistant Director of Player Personnel - Will Drew
Coordinator of Football Recruiting and Administration - Lauren Garlow
Assistant for Recruiting and Administration - Chandler Buning
Coordinator of Recruiting Operations - Nick Lee
Coordinator of Scouting Operations - Tanner Snustead
Coordinator of Player Personnel - Joe Ready
VIDEO STAFF
Director of Video - Matt Childers
Assistant Director of Video Services - Dylan Cox
SPORTS MEDICINE STAFF
Head Athletic Trainer - Mike Sypniak, MS, LAT, ATC
Assistant Athletic Trainer - Joe Wisniewski, MS, LAT, ATC
Assistant Athletic Trainer - Ashley Strazdas, MS, LAT, ATC
Assistant Athletic Trainer - Katie Chen, MS, LAT, ATC
EQUIPMENT STAFF
Director of Football Equipment Operations - Brady Gagnon
Assistant Equipment Manager - Paul Anderson
COMMUNICATIONS, CREATIVE, AND MARKETING
Sr. Associate AD / Communications - Paul Rovnak
Associate Director / Communications - Karl Anderson
Football Creative Director - Dane Kuhn
Assistant AD / Marketing - Mills Armbruster
SPORTS PSYCHOLOGY
Director of Sport Psychology Services - Dr. Carly Anderson
ACADEMIC SUPPORT STAFF
Lindahl Academic Center Senior Associate Director - Jacki Lienesch
Lindahl Academic Center Assistant Director - Andrea Bretl