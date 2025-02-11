Overall, there are over 80 individuals on the Minnesota Football caoching staff and support staff currnetly ofr the 2025 season. You can find each member of the coaching staff and support staff below.

The Minnesota Football coaching staff has gone under a handful of changes this offseason. But now with the coaching staff appearing to be all but officially complte, Gophers Nation offers a complete look at the Golden Gophers' 2025 football complete coaching staff and support staff as of of February 11.

P.J. Fleck is entering year No. 9 with the Golden Gophers. He enters this spring with 149 career games coach, boasting a record of 88-61 including 58-39 in 97 games at Minnesota. Fleck has led the program to four seasons of eight or more wins including three in the alst four seasons. The Gophers have made four straight bowl games under Fleck and have won in all six of their appearences under his leadership. Fleck's 58 wins ranks fifth all-time in program history and is currently six beihnd Glen Mason. His .598 winning percentage is the fourth best in program history for Minnesota coaches who have coached at least five seasons with the program and the best for any Gophers head coach since 1950.

Harbaugh is entering year six at Minnesota in 2025 and his third as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. After a sluggish 2023 season as the offensive coordinator, Harbaugh's offense took a step up in 2024 averaging 26.2 points and 337.8 yards per game.

Collins is entering his ninth season with Minnesota in 2025. One of P.J. Fleck's right hand men, Collins has been with Fleck for 13 years including his entire tenure with the Gophers. Collins with the program has ascende dfrom a defensive quality control coach to graduate assistant, back to quality control, then to senior defneisve analyst, before becoming the safeties coach in 2022. After two strong seasons as the safeties coach, Collins received the promotion to defensive coordinator this offseason after Corey Hetherman left the program for the Miami Hurricane's defensive coordinator position.

This will be Ligashesky's second season with the program. A long time collegiate and NFL assistant, Ligashesky has nearly 40-years of coaching experience and was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2008 Super Bowl championship team.

RUNNING BACKS - Jaylen Everett

Everett has not yet been officially hired but is expected to be the next running backs coach for the Gophers after a few weeks with the South Alabama program. He also spent time with Michigan, Vanderiblt, Tulsa, Akron, Central Michigan, Indiana State, and Hutchinson Community College.

WIDE RECEIVERS / CO-OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR - Matt Simon

Simon is entering his ninth year with the Golden Gophers. It will be his sixth as co-offensive coordiantor. The Farmington, Minnesota native has developed multiple prolific wide receivers witth the Gophers including Tyler Johnson, Daniel Jackson, Rashod Bateman, and Chris Autman-Bell.

TIGHT ENDS - Eric Koehler

Koehler is in his third year with the program and the 2025 season will be his second as the tight ends coach. Started his tenure with the Gophers as a senior offensive analyst in 2023 after an eight year stint with MIami (OH).

OFFENSIVE LINE - Brian Callahan

Callahan is etnering year No. 9 with the Gophers and his eighth as the progam's offensive line coach. Started his tenure with the Gophers as the program's tight ends coach. Calalhan has developed numerous All-Big Ten slections and a pair of NFL Draft picks in Daniel Faalele and John Micahel Schmitz. He'll add at least one more draft pick to his resume this April in Aireonate Ersery who is a potential first round pick.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Dennis Dottin-Carter

Carter joined the Gophers staff in 2023 as a senior defensive analyst working closely with Winston DeLattiboudere and the defenisve line. He was promoted to Rush Ends coach this January but with DeLattiboudere moving onto the Arizona Cardinals, Dottin-Carter is expected to now become the defensive line coach though the move has not yet officially been announced.

RUSH ENDS - C.J. Robbins

Another move that has yet to be officially announced, a former Minnesota graduate assistant is set to return to the program to take over the rush ends position group. Robbins spent the last two seasons at Kent State before spending a few weeks with Central Michigan.

LINEBACKERS - Mariano Sori-Marin

The former Golden Gopher whose playing career ended in 2022, Sori-Marin joined the program in 2023 as a defensive analyst before promoted to nickels / assistant linebackers coach in January 2024. When Corey Hetherman left for Miami, Sori-Marin was promoted to the linbeackers position coaching job.

NICKELS / OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS - Kevin Kane

Kane will be in his first season with the program after spending two seasons at Purdue as the Boilermakers' defensvie coordiantor. Kane has extensive coaching experience also spending time at Illinois, SMU, Northern Illinois, Kansas and Wisconsin.

CORNERBACKS / Co-Defensive Coordiantor - Nick Monroe

Monroe is entering his third year with the program after coming to Minneaplis from Syracuse in January of 2023. In his two seaosns with the program, Monroe has successfully developed multiple cornerbacks include Ethan Robinson, Justin Walley, and Tre'von Jones.