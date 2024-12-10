Illinois State DE Steven Curtis to visit Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be hosting Illinois State defensive end Steven Curtis for an official visit this weekend, Curtis tells Gophers Nation. Curtis will be on campus from Thursday, December 12 through Saturday, December 14. He has also announced visits to Boston College and Cincinnati.

The West Palm Beach, Florida native enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining after playing in 25 games, totaling 54 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and five sacks for the Redbirds. This fall, Curtis had a breakout campaign with 50 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and five sacks. He also had two forced fumbles.