Illinois wins slugfest over Minnesota
Minnesota (11-10, 5-6) traveled to Champaign, Illinois on Thursday night, and an old-fashioned physical Big Ten battle broke out. They shot just 31.7% from the field and Illinois (16-5, 8-2) went f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news