News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 10:34:55 -0600') }} football Edit

In-State 2023 TE Target Talks Minnesota Visit

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Staff

Robbinsdale (Minn.) Cooper athlete Jaxon Howard just finished his freshman season and is already a special talent that excelled at tight end, defensive end, and outside linebacker throughout the fa...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}