In-state DB Garrison Monroe Details Junior Day Visit
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
Shakopee (MN) defensive back Garrison Monroe has been starting to see his recruitment pick up in recent months.
Minnesota has been one of the schools showing interest, and Monroe recently got to campus for a junior day visit.
TGR spoke with Monroe about his visit, his talks with the Minnesota staff, and more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news