Minnesota picked up a trio of commitments on Wednesday evening following hosting one of their many camps this month. The first of those commitments was ATH Ethan Stendel, who appears to be committed to the Gophers as a linebacker.

A little while later, in-state defensive end Colin Hansen, a standout out Byron High School announced his own commitment to the Golden Gophers. Hansen also picked up offers from Illinois State, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Ohio, and Washington State prior to his offer from the Gophers. He also received offers from Kansas State, North Dakota State, South Dakota, and South Dakota State.

"After a phenomenal camp, I'm excited to say that I've received an offer and committed," Hansen said in a post on X, Wednesdy evening. "Thanks to all of the Gophers staff for believing in me!"

Hansen will join a Minnesota defensive line class that includes Avon (IN) three-star standout Enoch Atewogbola and Middleton (WI) defensive lineman Torin Pettaway. In-state linebacker Emmanuel Karmo is also expected to make the move to defensive end once he arrives on campus.