Moorhead (MN) defensive tackle Elinneus Davis is a quickly-rising prospect in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

After picking up a couple division one offers towards the back end of 2021, Davis has already added two more offers in the new year. His home-state school has not yet joined the mix, but the possibility is certainly not out of the equation as the Gopher staff has been building a relationship with the 6-foot-3, 296-pound defender.

The in-state prospect shares the latest on his recruitment, relationship with Minnesota and others, his next steps, and more below with The Gopher Report.