In-state DL Elinneus Davis, Minnesota keeping in touch throughout offseason
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
Moorhead (MN) defensive tackle Elinneus Davis is a quickly-rising prospect in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
After picking up a couple division one offers towards the back end of 2021, Davis has already added two more offers in the new year. His home-state school has not yet joined the mix, but the possibility is certainly not out of the equation as the Gopher staff has been building a relationship with the 6-foot-3, 296-pound defender.
The in-state prospect shares the latest on his recruitment, relationship with Minnesota and others, his next steps, and more below with The Gopher Report.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news