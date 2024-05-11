Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

In-state kicker Daniel Jackson commits to Gophers

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have landed the top ranked kicker in the state of Minnesota. On Friday night, Alexandria placekicker Daniel Jackson picked up an offer from the Golden Gophers and committed quickly afterwards, he announced on X.

Jackson is the eighth commitment of Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class.


GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

Advertisement

"I want to first thank all of the coaches and people throughout this recruiting process for believing in me and impacting my life in ways I could have never imagined," Jackson said in his announcement. "With that being said, I am COMMITTED to the University of Minnesota!! I am beyond grateful to Coach Fleck, Coach Ligashesky, and all of the other Gopher's staff for this wonderful opportunity, I am so excited to join this ELITE culture," he added."


As a junior this past season for Alexandria, Jackson was 44-for-46 on extra points with two attempts blocked. He also was 11-for-15 in field goal attempts including 3-of-5 from 40+ yards. His long for the season was 52-yards. He also recorded an 82% touch back rate across 72 kickoffs.


============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement