Keeping the best talent in the state is a big priority for Minnesota, and one of the best in the upcoming 2022 class is Marshall (MN) offensive guard Deylin Hasert.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman is up to five offers, with Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, and Kansas State all in the mix.

"Things are going great, I actually just picked up an offer from Nebraska," said Hasert. "It is honestly surreal, I always dreamed of this. When I was in 7th and 8th grade I always told everyone that this would be my life, so it is crazy to see it all happen. I have definitely been blessed and a lot of things have gone my way. I am thankful for my family and coaches who have helped me and been great mentors."

Minnesota head Coach PJ Fleck and offensive line coach Brian Callahan have been in touch with Hasert on a near daily basis, and Hasert thinks highly of what the Gophers have going on in Minneapolis.