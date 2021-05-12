GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

When your home state produces talent like Marshall (MN) offensive lineman Deylin Hasert, you have to have all hands on deck to make sure he stays home. That is exactly what the Minnesota staff has done, and they have a chance to continue being a top contender in his recruitment with a strong impression this summer.

Hasert has set up three official visits, including one to Minnesota. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman shared the latest on those visits and goes in depth on his relationship with the Minnesota staff and more with The Gopher Report.