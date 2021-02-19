He quickly turned that opportunity into a commitment announcement on Friday.

Alexandria (Minn.) wide receiver Kristen Hoskins has been staying in touch with Minnesota wide receiver coach Matt Simon for a while, but on Thursday night the dynamics of his recruiting changed when he received an offer from the Gophers.

"I want to thank Coach Fleck for the amazing FaceTime call last night and the full ride scholarship! Now let's Row the Boat," Hoskins said on his commitment announcement on Twitter.

He talked with TGR last month about his relationship with Coach Simon and Minnesota.

"Coach Matt (Simon) is about building relationships and I respect that one hundred-percent. He is a good guy."

"He likes my speed. That's one of the main things they see. When I get the ball, they say they know what I'm capable of and what I can do after the catch."

Hoskins held other offers from Iowa State, Northern Iowa, North Dakota State, and South Dakota.

Schools like Missouri, Vanderbilt, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, and Louisville were also expressing interest.

The 5-foot-10, 166-pound prospect also plays basketball and runs track for his high school - competing in the 100, 200, and long jump competitions.

In track, Hoskins has clocked a 10.88 in the 100 and 22.67 in the 200.