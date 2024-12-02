Inside Gophers Nation: Pre-Early Signing Period + Transfer Portal notes

Not a subscriber and want access to our Inside Gophers Nation and much more? Check out our Cyber Monday Sale below! Click on the deal below to learn more!

Gophers Nation takes a look at the latest on a trio of Gophers commits who were pursued by other programs this fall, if any surprises are coming during the early signing period, and what to expect when it comes to the transfer portal this offseason.

The early signing period gets underway this week and the transfer portal opens next Friday. What should Minnesota fans expect this week and once the transfer portal opens?

Not a subscriber? That's okay! It's never too late to subscribe to Gophers Nation. Not only will you get access to each week's full visitors list, but you'll also have the following perks to go along with your subscription!

* Access to Inside Gophers Nation, which is our premium message board, where you can talk with fellow Minnesota fans as well as the Gophers Nation staff.

* In-depth analytics -- Gophers Nation and the Rivals Network partnered with PFF, the industry leader in analytics. Every week, Gophers Nation offers PFF grades, snap counts, and more, thanks to this fantastic partnership.

* Dedicated team coverage -- Gophers Nation everry week is ready to provide the latest scoops and coverage on Minnesota Golden Gophers football, basketball, and hockey.

* Complete Recruiting Coverage -- We keep you up to speed on all of Minnesota's efforts on the recruiting trail. Keep up to date with who the Gophers are targeting from the day they're offered to the day they sign their letters of intent.

* All that, plus more, including access to our staff at GophersNation.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com.

Sign up now for a subscription to GophersNation and get your first 30 days free!