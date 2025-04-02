Inside Niko Medved’s Contract: Key Details on the Deal

University of Minnesota Athletic Department

Recently, Gophers Nation, through the Freedom of Information Act, requested the memorandum of understanding between the University of Minnesota and new men's basketball head coach Niko Medved. Gophers Nation has now received the document. Below are key details from the memorandum of understanding.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

CONTRACT DURATION

Per the morandum, Medved's contract would start within "three days of the conclusion of his current employer's NCAA postseason tournament schedule, which turned out to be March 24. His initial contract will run through April 14, 2031. Medved will a one-year extension if the Gophers under his leadership receive an NCAA Tournament invitation, win the "Big Ten Regular or post-season tournament," or finish within the top four of the Big Ten regular season standings. Following the conclusion of Medved's second season with the program, the university and Medved will review the contract at that time and make any needed changes at that point.



PAY

The starting annual base salary for Niko Medved will be $400,000, while he will also receive $2,600,000 in annual supplemental pay, bringing his total compensation to $3 million. There will be an escalator in supplemental pay of $100,000 annually. Medved can also receive additional compensation for "achieving academic and competition performance goals.

BUYOUTS

Medved's buyout clauses are the following if he were to leave Minnesota for another job (broadcasting or coaching). $10,000,000 if notice of termination is provided before April 14, 2026. $7,000,000 if notice of termination is provided between April 15, 2026, and April 14, 2027. $5,000,000 if notice of termination is provided between April 15, 2027, and April 14, 2028. $3,000,000 if notice of termination is provided between April 15, 2028, and April 14, 2029. $500,000 if notice of termination is provided between April 15, 2029, and April 14, 2030. $0 if notice of termination is provided after April 14, 2030. Medved's buyout clauses are the following if he were to be fired by the university without cause.

If Medved is fired prior to April 14, 2028, he will receive $%100% of his remaining salary. Please note that the following is not included in the MOU, but we have decided to provide it based on the following language. "If notice of termination is given before April 14, 2028, the termination fee is equal to the full amount of the remaining total compensation you would have earned if you had remained employed for the full term of employment. If notice of termination is given between April 14, 2028, and April 14, 2031, the university will pay a termination fee equal to seventy-five (75%) of the remaining total compensation you would have earned if you had remained employed for the full term of employment." Prior to 2025-26 season: $18 million (6 years x $3 million) Prior to 2026-27 season: $15 million (5 years x $3 million) Prior to 2027-28 season: $12 million (4 years x $3 million) If Medved is fired after April 14, 2028, he will receive 75% of his remaining salary. Prior to 2028-29 season: $6.75 million (3 years x $2,250,000) Prior to 2029-30 season: $4.5 million (2 years x $2,250,000) Prior to 2030-31 season: $2.25 million (1-year x $2,250,000)

Assistant Salary Pool

The assistant salary pool will be $2,000,000 and will be for five full-time assistant coaches and four full-time sport-specific support staffers as well. Medved will also have two "entry-level positions" at his disposal to hire, which will be funded from outside the $2,000,000 salary pool.

Additional notes:

- Medved will have the use of a private jet for recruiting visits or other official university manners if the visit or other university manner takes place more than 200 miles from the Twin Cities campus. - He will not seek or apply for other positions WITHOUT prior notice to the athletic director. - Will have access to the Gophers Wheel Club program, which provides the use of a courtesy vehicle or a vehicle stipend of $750 per month.