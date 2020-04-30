News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-30 18:10:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the Rankings: Minnesota's 2021 Class

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Publisher

Minnesota has 14 commitments in the 2021 recruiting class so far and is currently ranked 8th nationally. We take a closer look at the rankings and how each recruit factors into the team total on Ri...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}