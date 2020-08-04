Introducing Ahjany Lee
High school basketball talent in the state of Minnesota is plentiful that the common question is. "Who's the next great one?" Every now and then it is one that comes from totally under the radar. A...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news