Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-14 21:17:41 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Introducing Grant Sherfield

R4msmtz3g82looyxwiiy
Grant Sherfield
https://rivals.com
David Sisk • TheGopherReport.com
Staff Writer

There may be a new name on the recruiting horizon for Minnesota. Grant Sherfield received his release from a National Letter of Intent on Monday afternoon, putting him back on the market. The four-...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}