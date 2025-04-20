Iowa DB John Nestor Commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers football program has its first transfer portal commitment of the spring window. On Sunday, Iowa transfer John Nestor announced his decision to commit to the Gophers after a weekend visit.

A native of Chicago, Nestor was a three-star prospect out of Marist High School and was a Gophers target. He would, however commit to the Hawkeyes over the Gophers and other scholarship opportunities.

During his time in Iowa City, Nestor made his presence felt early playing in 10 games in 2023, mostly on special teams. He would reprise that same role this past season but did see his fair share of opportunities in defense and finished his sophomore season with 14 tackles.

Nestor’s role in 2024 was a bit smaller than expected as some believed the former three-star prospect would’ve been in line for a starting job at cornerback for the Hawkeyes. That would fail to come to fruition.

Last month, Nestor announced the decision to enter the transfer portal.

Now, after a weekend visit. Nestor is ready to be a Golden Gopher.