Among the list of 2020 prospects at Minnesota's junior day was Ainsworth (Iowa.) defensive end Zack Lasek. The 6'8" 235 pound edge rusher spoke with The Gopher Report about his time on campus.

"We arrived and watched their practice," Lasek said. "After that we ate lunch and then got a tour of the stadium. After the tour of the stadium we went and toured the football facilities including the weight room and players lounge. After that we met in position groups and talked with the position coaches before meeting in the team auditorium and listening to Coach Fleck speak."

The reaction with many that take in a practice at the University of Minnesota was echoed by the Iowa edge rusher.

"Practice was very fast paced, they didn’t waste time and ran it well and it looked pretty fun. Definitely was one of a kind in a positive way."

Lasek is starting to develop a relationship with his position coach at Minnesota, as well as another staff member.

"I’ve talked most with Coach Panagos and Coach harasymiak. My relationships with them are still developing as I’ve only talked with them in person once, but they seemed really enthusiastic about the future of Minnesota football and how special of a place it has become in recent years."

Lasek may be back to Minnesota in June to camp depending on his basketball schedule. He currently has an offer from Northern Iowa to go along with interest from Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, and others.

