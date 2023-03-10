Sioux Center (IA) tight end Carson Bruhn named his top three on Friday evening, with Kansas, Kanas State, and Minnesota making the cut for the three-star tight end. Bruhn narrowed his last down from six schools, with Missouri, South Dakota, and South Dakota State not making the cut. The Gopher Report caught up with the 6-foot-5, 210-pound pass catcher to discuss his top schools.



Before getting to what Bruhn had to say about each of his finalists, the Iowa native did note that each of the schools met his most important criteria. "They all meet my top criteria," he said, "which are academics, proximity to home, and use of tight ends." Kansas: 'Kansas has shown that football has become a priority for them with the renovation of their facilities. The offensive coordinator is also the tight ends coach, so tight ends are used a lot." Kansas State: "Kansas State has grown into a winning team, and the knowledge of the coaching staff is impressive. They also have amazing facilities and are dedicated to developing talent." Minnesota: "I like Minnesota because they've shown they can send tight ends to the NFL and have a culture of winning."