Isaac Traudt see's good potential fit at Minnesota
The summer AAU circuit has allowed TGR to watch several 2022 Gopher targets live, and one of those close to the top of the recruiting board for the class is Rivals150 forward Isaac Traudt. The vers...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news