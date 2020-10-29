TheGopherReport - Jacob Schuster Opens Up On Commitment: "I already knew where I was going."

Jacob Schuster Opens Up On Commitment: "I already knew where I was going."
On Saturday, Tumwater (WA) defensive tackle Jacob Schuster committed to Minnesota in the middle of the night, making his announcement via Twitter. It was a big moment for Schuster, who has known for some time that Minnesota was the place he wanted to be.
“It was exciting to get it off of my chest and let the whole world know,” said Schuster. “This is a huge step in my life and it’s been great. It just felt like the right time, I kind of felt like recruiting was getting in the way of my season, and I already knew where I was going, so I did it. I had a good idea before I visited Minnesota, but right after the trip I knew it was for sure.”
Back in September, Schuster and his brothers took a trip to Minneapolis to get a real life look at the campus, and from that moment he knew that he wanted to be a Gopher. After a conversation with his mother and family, they all agreed that it was a great spot for him to land.
“Me and my brothers went up there at the end of September and checked out the campus, it was nice and I knew I wanted to be there,” said Schuster. “It came down to just talking to my mom and my family, and we all agreed that it would be a great place.”
As they normally do, relationships played a big role in Schuster's decision. Many Gopher commits have said they already feel like they are part of the family before they ever even get to campus, and Schuster has gotten that same feeling.
“Coach Wilt and Coach Fleck, I have built a great relationship with them over this recruiting process and I feel like I am already there when I talk to them,” Schuster said.
Washington high school football was postponed until spring back in July, and with no signs of that changing, Schuster is now able to focus completely on making sure his final season is a good one.
“Moving forward I am just going to focus on school ball,” said Schuster. “My season got moved to the spring, and I figured I would regret not playing it, so I am not going to enroll early.”
As TGR staff member Alex Carlson pointed out in his film analysis, Schuster has great hands and lots of athleticism for someone with a 6-foot-2, 300-pound frame. Schuster agrees, and feels bad for the people that he goes up against.
“Definitely my hands and my striking ability,” Schuster told TGR when asked about the best parts of his game. “I feel like I have great hands and fast hands and feet. Speed kills, so if you can’t move fast on the field, I feel sorry for you.”
After Schuster's commitment, Minnesota's 2021 class is now up to 17 commits and currently ranks 27th in the country and 7th in the Big Ten according to Rivals.
