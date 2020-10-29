TheGopherReport - Jacob Schuster Opens Up On Commitment: "I already knew where I was going."

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

On Saturday, Tumwater (WA) defensive tackle Jacob Schuster committed to Minnesota in the middle of the night, making his announcement via Twitter. It was a big moment for Schuster, who has known for some time that Minnesota was the place he wanted to be.

“It was exciting to get it off of my chest and let the whole world know,” said Schuster. “This is a huge step in my life and it’s been great. It just felt like the right time, I kind of felt like recruiting was getting in the way of my season, and I already knew where I was going, so I did it. I had a good idea before I visited Minnesota, but right after the trip I knew it was for sure.”

Back in September, Schuster and his brothers took a trip to Minneapolis to get a real life look at the campus, and from that moment he knew that he wanted to be a Gopher. After a conversation with his mother and family, they all agreed that it was a great spot for him to land.

“Me and my brothers went up there at the end of September and checked out the campus, it was nice and I knew I wanted to be there,” said Schuster. “It came down to just talking to my mom and my family, and we all agreed that it would be a great place.”