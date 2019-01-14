Jahmile Addae has accepted a job with West Virginia, a source tells The Gopher Report. Addae was a four-year starter for the Mountaineers from 2001-2005 and started his coaching career there as a graduate assistant. Addae was the defensive backs coach at Minnesota for one season, coming from Arizona.

At Minnesota, Addae was the lead recruiter for players in Florida and Nevada. In the 2019 class, he signed James Gordon, Solomon Brown, and Cam Wiley. He was also the lead recruiter for USC wide receiver transfer Randal Grimes, who committed this weekend, and preferred walk-on commit Jordan Howden last season.

PJ Fleck has said that he wants to hire assistant coaches whose careers are on an upward trajectory and that turnover is a part of the college football business. Fleck's staff had high turnover at Western Michigan, but that didn't curb his efforts to elevating the Broncos to a 13-1 season.